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PR Newswire
10.06.2026 03:06 Uhr
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MKS PAMP appoints Yanghao Xing as Head of Sales, Hong Kong

HONG KONG, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MKS PAMP, a leading global precious metals company, today announced the appointment of Yanghao Xing as Head of Sales, Hong Kong, a key hire marking another step in the company's continued expansion and long-term commitment to Asia-Pacific markets.

Yanghao Xing has significant experience in precious metals markets, sales and client relationship management across Asia-Pacific. Prior to joining MKS PAMP, Yanghao Xing held the role of Precious Metals Origination Associate Director at HSBC Hong Kong, where he focused on a broad range of precious metals products and worked with clients across Greater China and wider Asia-Pacific markets. His background spans sales, execution, client development and strategic commercial initiatives across multiple sectors and geographies.

"We are excited to welcome Yanghao Xing to MKS PAMP," said Damien Han, Head of Sales, APAC. "Yanghao is an exceptional young talent with strong market expertise, deep regional insight and a dynamic approach to client engagement. His energy, commercial acumen and experience across precious metals sales and relationship management will further strengthen our presence in Asia-Pacific as we continue expanding and deepening partnerships across the region."

Yanghao Xing said: "Hong Kong is entering a very dynamic phase as it further strengthens its role as a global gold hub and an important gateway for precious metals markets in Asia. I am excited to join MKS PAMP, a global leader in the industry, at such an important time for the market. I look forward to working with clients across the region, supporting the company's continued growth and capturing new opportunities in this evolving environment."

About MKS PAMP

MKS PAMP is a global leader in precious metals, specializing in trading, refining, and minting gold, silver, platinum, palladium, and other platinum group metal products. Part of the MKS PAMP GROUP, it brings over 60 years of expertise and operates one of the industry's most advanced refineries and mints. Headquartered in Switzerland, the company upholds the highest standards of quality, sustainability, and responsible sourcing. MKS PAMP is one of only three approved Good Delivery Referees of both the LBMA and LPPM worldwide. Its flagship brand, PAMP, is the world's leading bullion brand, known for the iconic Lady Fortuna design. Trusted by financial institutions, investors, and industries, MKS PAMP champions transparency and ESG principles.

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Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2994499/MKS_PAMP_Logo.jpg

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© 2026 PR Newswire
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