Goose Creek Candle Company: Goose Creek Enters the Plug-In Diffuser Category with the Launch of Its Signature Home Diffuser

The Candle Brand's First Flame-Free Home Diffuser Delivers Up to 30 Days of Continuous, Perfumer-Crafted Fragrance - With Adjustable Settings, a Built-In Nightlight and a Library of More Than 80 Refill Scents

LIBERTY, KY / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / Goose Creek, the family-owned home fragrance brand known for its best-selling 3-wick candles, today entered the plug-in diffuser category with the launch of the Signature Home Diffuser - its first flame-free device for continuous home fragrance. Priced at $29.99 and available exclusively at GooseCreek.com, the plug-in diffuser delivers perfumer-crafted scent to a room for up to 30 days per refill, with no flame, no wax, and no soot.

Designed for households that can't or prefer not to burn candles- renters, pet owners, and parents of young children among them - the Signature Home Diffuser plugs into any standard outlet and runs on its own. Unlike conventional plug-in air fresheners or aerosol sprays that mask odors for a few minutes at a time, it uses Goose Creek's perfumer-crafted fragrance refills - the same scent quality found in the brand's 3-wick candles - in a hands-free, set-and-forget format.

For anyone wondering how to keep a home smelling fresh without the daily upkeep, the diffuser is built to run itself: plug it in, set the level, and the fragrance takes care of the rest. It offers high, medium, and low settings, so intensity can be matched to the space - a low setting for a small bathroom, a high setting for an open-plan living room or kitchen. A built-in dimmable nightlight adds a soft glow to bedrooms, hallways, and entryways, and can be turned off completely.

What sets the refills apart is dual-action odor-eliminating technology. Rather than covering smells with more fragrance, it works to neutralize household odors - from cooking, pets, and bathrooms - at the molecular level, so the fragrance fills the room without competing with the odors it replaces.

The Signature Home Diffuser works with Goose Creek's library of more than 80 easy-swap fragrance refills, so customers can change scents with the season or their mood in seconds. Featured launch scents include Mahogany Driftwood, Cool Rain Drops, Cotton Vanilla Breeze, and Lavender Vanilla. All refills are phthalate-free, paraben-free, and cruelty-free, and are sold separately.

"Our customers love the Goose Creek scent experience, but many tell us they want something they don't have to think about - no matches, no monitoring, no mess," said Jordan Meece, Chief Marketing Officer at Goose Creek. "The Signature Home Diffuser is exactly that: flame-free, continuous fragrance that runs itself, in the scents people already know us for."

Since 1998, Goose Creek has built its reputation on home fragrance that transforms a space. The Signature Home Diffuser brings that same fragrance quality to the growing category of electric, flame-free home diffusers - an option increasingly sought by consumers who want candle-quality scent without an open flame.

Key Features

Flame-free fragrance - no flame, wax, or soot; suited to renters, pet owners, and no-flame households

Up to 30 days of continuous scent per refill

Adjustable high, medium, and low settings for any room size, from small bathrooms to large open-plan spaces

Built-in dimmable nightlight - a soft glow for bedrooms, hallways, and entryways

80+ easy-swap fragrance refills - change your home fragrance in seconds

Dual-action odor-eliminating technology - neutralizes household odors rather than masking them

Perfumer-crafted fragrance - the same scent quality as Goose Creek's best-selling 3-wick candles

Phthalate-free, paraben-free, and cruelty-free

Quick Facts

Product: Goose Creek Signature Home Diffuser

Price: $29.99 (fragrance refills sold separately)

Availability: Now, exclusively at GooseCreek.com

Runtime: Up to 30 days of continuous fragrance per refill

Refill scents: More than 80, added to regularly

Settings: High/ Medium/ Low, plus a dimmable nightlight

Pricing and Availability

The Goose Creek Signature Home Diffuser is available now exclusively at GooseCreek.com for $29.99. Fragrance refills are sold separately. Customers can browse the full catalog of more than 80 scents online to find their match.

About Goose Creek

Founded in 1998 in Liberty, Kentucky, Goose Creek is a family-owned home fragrance company known for its perfumer-crafted candles, wax melts, plug-in air fresheners, and home fragrance products. Learn more at GooseCreek.com.

Media Contact

Alexandra Clouspy

Goose Creek Candles, LLC

alexandraclouspy@goosecreek.com

(606) 787-1288

SOURCE: Goose Creek Candle Company

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/goose-creek-enters-the-plug-in-diffuser-category-with-the-launch-of-it-1174899