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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.06.2026 05:46 Uhr
197 Leser
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AGIBOT X2 Becomes Cannes' Most Unexpected VIP, Bringing Humanoid Robotics to Fashion, Film, and Luxury Lifestyle

CANNES, France, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, where cinema, couture, and celebrity converged, the most talked-about arrival was AGIBOT X2. The flagship humanoid robot made a standout presence across high-profile fashion, sports, and technology events.

AGIBOT
AGIBOT X2 assists supermodel Aline Resplandes during a GRAZIA photo shoot

From red-carpet moments to a GRAZIA Cannes Special Edition cover shoot, X2 demonstrated how advanced robotics can navigate cultural environments with intelligence and social fluency.

The showcase followed AGIBOT's 2026 Met Gala pre-event appearance with Alexander Wang at New York's The Mark Hotel, blending Physical AI with contemporary culture. Guided by AGIBOT's "One Body, Three Intelligences" architecture, X2 showcased interaction and locomotion far beyond traditional robotics displays.

The activation opened May 17 at Chinese Culture and Art Night under "When Technology Meets Craftsmanship," spotlighting Chinese heritage. On May 18, X2 mingled with industry leaders, athletes, and fashion icons at the Fashion Connect Asian Film Fashion Night Cocktail.

There, X2 stood alongside Duckens Nazon, captain of the Haiti National Football Team, marking AGIBOT's expansion into sports analytics. This crossover will continue in Atlanta, a 2026 FIFA World Cup host city, focusing on sports training and stadium navigation.

X2 also shared the stage with Forbes-endorsed influencer Hofit Golan and Kate Alexeeva, Miss Universe Latvia titleholder and host of the gala.

On May 19 at techCannes, Pierre Asseo, CEO of AGIBOT's local partner Xmotion, delivered a keynote on Physical AI deployment, where X2 demonstrated vocal mimicry and Tai Chi for legal and tech experts.

On May 21, X2 joined actress Aline Resplandes for an authorized GRAZIA Cannes Special Edition cover shoot. Serving as Aline's personal "Life Assistant," X2 seamlessly brought Physical AI into an editorial setting.

With global deployment exceeding 10,000 units as of March 2026, AGIBOT's Cannes showcase reinforces its market leadership, reflecting a trajectory where embodied AI is increasingly integrated into creative and everyday experiences. Guided by its mission to "Create Unlimited Productivity via Intelligent Machines," AGIBOT will explore cross-disciplinary applications across scenarios, bringing embodied AI closer to life.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1e3cfb0e-9603-455c-a8fb-7ad3255e007c



Contact: AGIBOT https://www.agibot.com/ Jocelyn Yang marketing@agibot.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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