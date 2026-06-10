Binance Stock Trading Sees Strong First-Week Demand, With One in Four Users Under 25

Just one week after launch, emerging-market users drove over 80% of direct stock trading volume on Binance, while nearly 40% of trades were placed under US$100 - underscoring demand for lower-barrier access to equities among eligible users

ABU DHABI, UAE, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's leading blockchain infrastructure provider Binance today released first-week data from its newly launched stock trading offering. The data shows substantial early momentum and signs that lower investment thresholds are helping bring a broader population into equity markets for the first time.

"The first week of stock trading on Binance reinforces what we set out to do: make it easier for eligible users in supported markets to access the financial markets that matter to them," said Shunyet Jan, Head of Spot and Derivatives Business at Binance. "The data shows that when the barriers come down, people show up - from emerging markets, from younger demographics, and in trade sizes that traditional platforms were never designed to serve. This is part of Binance's broader vision to become the financial super app for the world, where users can manage crypto, equities, payments, and more from a single trusted platform."

Binance's stock trading offering reflects the company's broader focus on expanding access to financial opportunities through lower barriers, flexible investment sizes, and digital-native infrastructure. By making it easier for eligible users to access equities with smaller amounts of capital, Binance is working to open the door to broader participation in traditional financial markets.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS FROM FIRST WEEK DATA SHOW:

Approximately 25% of Binance's stock users were under the age of 25 . A generational dimension is emerging. This is a cohort that has come of financial age in an era where crypto was often the most accessible entry point into markets due to lower minimums, no brokerage account required and being available on a smartphone. Stock trading on Binance now extends the same ease of accessibility to traditional equities. For younger investors who may have started with crypto, it represents a natural next step in their financial journey.





. A generational dimension is emerging. This is a cohort that has come of financial age in an era where crypto was often the most accessible entry point into markets due to lower minimums, no brokerage account required and being available on a smartphone. Stock trading on Binance now extends the same ease of accessibility to traditional equities. For younger investors who may have started with crypto, it represents a natural next step in their financial journey. 80%+ of stock trading volume came from emerging markets , where access to global equities has historically been limited by banking requirements, foreign-exchange costs, and high account minimums. Equity market participation outside the United States remains broadly below 20% of the population, even as U.S. equities account for roughly half of global market capitalisation. When access barriers come down, demand emerges quickly.





, where access to global equities has historically been limited by banking requirements, foreign-exchange costs, and high account minimums. Equity market participation outside the United States remains broadly below 20% of the population, even as U.S. equities account for roughly half of global market capitalisation. When access barriers come down, demand emerges quickly. Nearly 40% of trades were placed under US$100, underscoring the role of fractional share access in reducing barriers to entry. Users can start investing on Binance from as little as US$5, compared with minimum deposits of US$500 to US$10,000 on many traditional brokerage platforms, a threshold that has historically excluded a significant share of would-be investors.





Users can start investing on Binance from as little as US$5, compared with minimum deposits of US$500 to US$10,000 on many traditional brokerage platforms, a threshold that has historically excluded a significant share of would-be investors. Assets under management in stocks on Binance surpassed US$400 million . Stock trading on Binance has shown strong early traction and conversion overall. Approximately one in ten unique visitors to the product page went on to register, with around 64% of those sign-ups going on to place a trade .





. Stock trading on Binance has shown strong early traction and conversion overall. Approximately . 70% of users exhibited holding behaviour rather than same-day trading, indicating the product is being used as a longer-term investment vehicle rather than a short-term trading tool.





rather than same-day trading, indicating the product is being used as a longer-term investment vehicle rather than a short-term trading tool. Binance users traded across more than 1,100 assets in the first week, with 124 assets each exceeding US$100,000 in traded value .





in the first week, with . Sector allocation was led by Information Technology at 57% , followed by Funds and ETPs (20%), Communication Services (11%), and Financials (9%). Semiconductors and hardware stood out at the sub-sector level, capturing approximately 44% of total fund inflows. This reflects targeted user interest in the hardware infrastructure layer of the AI trade.





, followed by Funds and ETPs (20%), Communication Services (11%), and Financials (9%). Semiconductors and hardware stood out at the sub-sector level, capturing approximately 44% of total fund inflows. This reflects targeted user interest in the hardware infrastructure layer of the AI trade. Top names by volume and open interest included MRVL, GOOGL, NVDA, NOK, QQQ, CRCL, CRWV, INTC, DRAM, and MU.

About Binance

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 320 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means.

For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com

Disclaimer: Direct stocks are available only to eligible users and subject to local regulatory requirements and product availability. Securities are subject to market and liquidity risk, price volatility, and potential loss of capital. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as financial or investment advice. Users should make an independent assessment of any transaction in light of their own objectives and circumstances and consult their own advisers where appropriate.

Disclaimer: Nest Trading Limited acts as your introducing broker and routes your orders for Securities to its clearing broker partner, Alpaca Securities LLC, for execution, clearing, settlement and custody. Binance does not handle or custody your Securities. Securities are subject to high market and liquidity risk and price volatility, particularly outside traditional market hours. The value of your investment may go down or up and you may not get back the amount invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions and Binance is not liable for any losses you may incur. Past performance is not a reliable predictor of future performance. Before trading, you should make an independent assessment of the appropriateness of the transaction in light of your own objectives and circumstances, including the risks and potential benefits. Consult your own advisers, where appropriate. This information should not be construed as financial or investment advice. Binance may receive payment for order flow remuneration for directing your orders. For more information, see the applicable Terms of Use, Securities Trading Product Terms and Risk Warning.

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