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PR Newswire
10.06.2026 07:12 Uhr
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Purito Seoul: Natalia Dyer Explores Korean Beauty Culture, Unveiling Authentic Charm on Set

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Natalia Dyer has recently developed a strong appreciation for Korean skincare and beauty culture. While filming her global campaign with Purito Seoul, she became especially drawn to K-beauty's ingredient-focused approach and its thoughtful philosophy, which emphasizes gentle, effective formulations designed to support long-term skin health.

The campaign also introduced several of Purito Seoul's newest launches, including the Retinol Retinal 2000 NAD+ Serum and the Multi PDRN Collagen Real Glow Mask. Designed as a high-performance night time treatment, the Retinol Retinal 2000 NAD+ Serum focuses on improving skin texture while supporting lifting and firming. Meanwhile, the Multi PDRN Collagen Real Glow Mask contains 99% pure PDRN and collagen ingredients formulated to deliver hydration while promoting an immediate radiant glow.

As the "Glass Skin" trend continues gaining popularity globally, consumer interest in glow-focused skincare products has also grown significantly.

The products are available through Amazon and various global retail channels, making them easily accessible to international consumers. Demand for Korean skincare continues to expand in North America, particularly among consumers seeking ingredient-conscious and skin barrier-focused products.

A representative from Purito Seoul stated, "Natalia Dyer strongly connected with K-beauty's philosophy of focusing on healthy skin fundamentals and has shown genuine interest in Purito Seoul products. The brand's gentle and skin-first approach naturally suits her sensitive skin needs."

Through this campaign, Purito Seoul aims to communicate both its product innovation and brand philosophy while further strengthening its presence within the North American market.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2996439/260410_purito_1425_re.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2996440/Purito_21.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/natalia-dyer-explores-korean-beauty-culture-unveiling-authentic-charm-on-set-302796222.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.