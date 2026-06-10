Arclin & BSST Advance Next-Generation Bomb Disposal Protection with New EOD Suit Featuring Kevlar EXO

Lightweight explosive ordnance disposal suit delivers advanced fragment protection while reducing operator burden

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arclin, a leading materials science company, today announced its collaboration with BSST, a manufacturer of bomb suits and body armor, on a next-generation explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) suit featuring Kevlar EXO aramid fiber technology. Designed to support explosive threat response operations in some of the world's most demanding environments, the new suit combines advanced fragment protection with a significantly reduced system weight to enhance mobility, endurance, and operational performance.

The certified EOD suit incorporates Kevlar EXO fabric alongside BSST's proprietary design architecture and Kevlar technologies. Developed in response to evolving end-user requirements and BSST's ongoing commitment to innovation, the suit delivers a lightweight solution without compromising protection against explosive fragmentation threats.

At approximately 30 kilograms (66 pounds), the system weighs roughly 15 percent less than many conventional EOD suits, which can exceed 35 kilograms (77 pounds). The reduction in weight helps improve operator comfort and maneuverability during extended missions while maintaining the high level of protection required for explosive threat response.

"Bomb disposal professionals operate in environments where every decision matters and every pound carried can impact performance," said Steven LaGanke, Global Segment Leader, Defense at Arclin. "Our collaboration with BSST demonstrates how material science innovation can help advance personal protection solutions that are lighter, more agile, and better aligned with the evolving needs of today's security and defense professionals. Kevlar EXO CoreMatrix was designed to push the boundaries of fragment performance, and we're excited to see it helping enable the next generation of EOD protection."

BSST selected Kevlar EXO as part of its effort to explore advanced materials capable of delivering enhanced performance characteristics for modern EOD operations. The development effort was led by BSST's technical team and built upon extensive expertise in bomb suit engineering and protective technologies.

"This launch represents an important milestone in the evolution of bomb disposal protection," said Heiko Baumann, Technical Director R&D at BSST. "By combining our expertise in EOD suit design with the advanced performance capabilities of Kevlar EXO, we've created a solution that addresses one of the industry's most persistent challenges-reducing weight while maintaining the protection operators depend on. We're proud to introduce this innovation to the global defense and security community."

The new EOD suit is available for international deployment and is currently being introduced across key markets in Europe and Asia.

Arclin and BSST will showcase the suit during Eurosatory 2026, taking place 15-19 June, at the Paris Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre in Paris, France. Attendees can visit Arclin at Hall 5, Booth H319 to learn more about Kevlar EXO and the technologies helping to shape the future of personal protection.

About Arclin

Arclin is a leading materials science company and manufacturer of polymer technologies, engineered products, and specialized materials for the construction, agriculture, transportation infrastructure, weather & fire protection, pharmaceutical, nutrition, electronics, design, and other industries. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Arclin has offices and manufacturing facilities across North & South America, Europe, and Asia and serves customers worldwide. For more information, visit www.arclin.com.

About BSST

BSST, located in Nellingen, Germany, is a developer of advanced ballistic protection systems for government, military, and industrial clients. It specializes in customized body armor, from prototypes to full-scale serial production, using modular soft and hard ballistic protection solutions. Its latest innovation is a modern EOD suit offering high protection against blasts and fragmentation, featuring flame-retardant materials, integrated communication, and optional upgrades like body cooling, video transmission, and mission-specific equipment.

Arclin Media Contact Jana Wright Chief Marketing & Communications Officer inquiries@arclin.com BSST Media Contact Heiko Baumann Technical Director R&D eod@bsst.de

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