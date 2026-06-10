Transgrid has announced that the EnergyConnect project is being "fully energised" after the successful completion of construction of the New South Wales (NSW) section of the interconnector that links three state grids for the first time and will integrate multiple renewable energy zones into the national network. The NSW network operator and delivery partner Elecnor Australia confirmed they have completed construction of 700 km of new transmission lines from Wagga Wagga to the South Australian border with a spur line to Red Cliffs in Victoria, with 1,508 towers and monopoles and 10,385 km of high-voltage ...

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