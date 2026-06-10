FERM FOOD ApS is launching a gluten-free, fermented binder for industrial bakeries. The new binder solves well-known challenges in gluten-free bread production from loose structure and crumbliness to the use of many separate additives.

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Image: FERM FOOD's new bread binder makes it possible to reduce the number of additives in both white and dark bread.

The bread binder makes it possible to reduce the number of additives in the recipe and improve structure, sliceability, and taste.

"Our new gluten-free bread binder has been developed to make production simpler and more flavourful. When one binder can replace several functional components, it becomes easier for industrial bakers to standardise recipes, cut down on the number of ingredients, and add a deeper, slightly tangy, and more complex flavour similar to what you know from sourdough bread," says Søren Lange, Head of Development at FERM FOOD ApS.

Tested by industrial bakers

The bread binder has already been tested in the industry, including at Vadehavsbageriet, a Danish speciality bakery producing gluten-free bread for the retail market:

"The binder made it possible to achieve a consistent result. The dough becomes more homogeneous, so the bread is elastic and delicious, and we can thereby reduce the complexity of the recipe delivering good bread with a clean label," says Jytte from Vadehavsbageriet.

EU raw materials strengthen supply security

The binder is made from fermented buckwheat and fava beans sourced from the EU. Because it combines several functional properties in one solution, bakeries can reduce both the ingredient list and the number of components they keep in stock helping to minimise costs and strengthen supply security.

Part of FERM FOOD's new binder system

FERM FOOD's Bread Binder is part of a new binder system, which also includes a FERM FOOD Binder for vegetables, legumes, and minced pork and chicken.

Fermentation technology is at the heart of the binders

FERM FOOD's binders are fermented with lactic acid bacteria, harnessing nature's own processes to create ingredients with natural functionality and increased nutritional value.

FACT BOX

Developed for gluten-free industrial bakers

FERM FOOD's Bread Binder is developed for gluten-free industrial bakers who want to:

reduce crumbling and improve sliceability

increase water binding and retain softness

achieve more uniform dough handling and volume

simplify recipes and cut down on additives

increase flavour complexity and give the bread a golden crust

About FERM FOOD

FERM FOOD is a Danish producer of fermented plant ingredients for the food industry. The company uses solid-state fermentation with lactic acid bacteria to develop functional ingredients that can be used directly in everyday food products. FERM FOOD works towards more natural and economically sustainable solutions throughout the entire value chain from farm to fork.

For more information visit ferm-food.com.

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Contacts:

For more information, contact:

Søren Lange, Head of Development, FERM FOOD ApS, soren@ferm-food.com, +45 20725264