New web-based tool lets shippers and 3PLs verify carriers in seconds as cargo crime across Europe reaches record levels

Trustd, the digital identity and credentials verification platform for transport and logistics, is bringing to market Know Your Carrier (KYC), a web-based verification tool that lets shippers and 3PLs get an instant risk signal on carriers quoting for work via email in seconds.

Cargo crime across EMEA has risen 438% in three years. More than 108,000 supply chain thefts were recorded across the region in the last two years. Of the 5% that reported a financial loss, the combined value exceeded €1bn, equivalent to €1.3m every 24 hours.

Know Your Carrier draws on Trustd's expertise in digital identity verification to address a problem that has until now had no industry-wide solution. The web-based tool plugs into existing workflows with no installation or integration.

Users enter an email address and, where available, a VAT number. The tool checks email legitimacy and domain matching, business registration data, adverse media, sanctions and court judgments, and Trustd's own growing network intelligence, returning a risk assessment in seconds.

Carrier impersonation, where criminals create fake businesses to intercept freight or divert payments, has emerged as a dominant and fast-growing form of cargo theft. With carriers operating across multiple jurisdictions and most initial contact happening via email, there is no verification layer to stop them.

"Supply chains know what is moving and when. But they don't always know who. That blind spot is costing the industry billions," said Lyall Cresswell, CEO and Founder of TEG and Trustd. "We built Trustd on 26 years of running freight-matching infrastructure through TEG. Our verification suite is already operational in the UK. Know Your Carrier is the first of those tools built specifically for the European market."

"We're starting in Poland and Romania, the two largest cross-border freight markets in Europe, because that's where we build network density fastest. The more carriers that are verified through the platform, the stronger the intelligence becomes for everyone using it. That network effect is what makes this different."

Notes to editors

Know Your Carrier is currently in beta, with an initial cohort of users testing the tool on European loads, and will be rolled out across 27 European countries. Live demonstrations will be available at Trustd's stand (Red 6) at TAPA EMEA 2026, Oberhausen, on 10-11 June.

About Trustd

Trustd is the digital identity and credentials verification platform for transport and logistics. It digitises industry documentation into secure, portable profiles that operators verify once and share everywhere, giving businesses a trusted way to manage identities, work with partners, and verify freight movements. Built on TEG's 26 years of freight-matching infrastructure, Trustd operates across the UK, Europe, and US. Learn more at www.trustd.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260609610808/en/

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