Regulatory News:

Legrand (Paris:LR):

Legrand continues its active and disciplined bolt-on acquisition strategy with today's announcement of the acquisition of Girtz Industries, a U.S. specialist in the design of highly customized modular power integration solutions (Power Pods), as well as testing and technical services. Girtz's modular power and generator solutions are critical for customers requiring back-up power or behind-the-meter primary power solutions, primarily in datacenters but also across industrial, infrastructure and commercial applications.

Based in Monticello, Indiana, the company employs around 300 people and generates annual revenue of nearly $80 million.

Benoît Coquart, Legrand's Chief Executive Officer; commented

"Girtz Industries strengthens our position in the United States at the crossroad of two major trends: the unprecedented growth in power demand, which is reshaping the energy landscape, and the emergence of new datacenter architectures that require high-density, energy-efficient and increasingly decentralized power solutions.

This acquisition is the sixth completed by Legrand since the beginning of the year, all focused on energy transition and datacenter opportunities, and together representing nearly €440 million in additional annual revenue."

KEY FINANCIAL DATES

2026 first-half results: July 29, 2026

"Quiet period 1 " starts: June 29, 2026





"Quiet period " starts: June 29, 2026 Capital Markets Day in Singapore: September 29, 2026

ABOUT LEGRAND

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for residential, commercial, and datacenter markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide.

The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable.

Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing a strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings that include products with enhanced value in use.

Legrand reported sales of €9.5 billion in 2025. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG and CAC Transition Climat indexes (code ISIN FR0010307819).

https://www.legrand.com

____________________

1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results

Readers are invited to verify authenticity of press releases by Legrand with the CertiDox app. More information on www.certidox.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260609844032/en/

Contacts:

INVESTOR RELATIONS FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION

Ronan MARC (Legrand)

+33 1 49 72 53 53 ronan.marc@legrand.com

PRESS RELATIONS

Lucie DAUDIGNY (TBWA)

+33 6 77 20 71 11 lucie.daudigny@tbwa-corporate.com