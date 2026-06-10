Sofinnova combines its sector expertise with AWS's AI and cloud services to help life sciences companies scale faster

The collaboration expands Sofinnova's proprietary AI platform, Sofia, including a new founder-facing version

Sofinnova Partners ("Sofinnova"), a leading European life sciences venture capital firm based in Paris, London, and Milan, today announced a collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), to embed AI more deeply across its investment platform and portfolio companies.

The collaboration supports Sofinnova.AI, the firm's initiative to integrate AI across its core activities, from sourcing and evaluating investments to supporting company building. At the center of this effort is Sofia, Sofinnova's proprietary AI platform, which will be extended beyond internal use to include a founder-facing version.

Through this collaboration, Sofinnova-backed startups will gain access to tailored AWS resources and technical enablement, helping them move faster from early research to development and commercialization.

"AI is becoming central to how new therapies are discovered, developed, and brought to patients," said Antoine Papiernik, Chairman and Managing Partner at Sofinnova Partners. "With Sofinnova.AI and Sofia, we are building capabilities that strengthen both our investment approach and the companies we back. Working with AWS reflects both the maturity of this effort and our conviction that the next generation of life sciences leaders will be built differently."

Life sciences companies face real barriers in adopting AI, from infrastructure costs to fragmented tools and workflows. This collaboration addresses this by combining Sofinnova's sector knowledge and Sofia with AWS's secure, scalable cloud services built specifically for the life sciences industry, making these tools more accessible and practical for founders.

"We are proud to support the future of life sciences innovation through this collaboration," said Dan Sheeran, VP and General Manager, Healthcare and Life Sciences at AWS. "AWS has worked closely with the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry for nearly two decades, with 19 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies trusting us to power their most sensitive research workloads. By combining AWS's industry-specific services and solutions with Sofinnova's track record in building life sciences companies, this effort aims to help bring new therapies and solutions to market faster and at scale."

A core part of the collaboration is the development of a founder-facing version of Sofia, built on AWS. Until now, Sofia has been used internally across Sofinnova's strategies to analyze deal flow and generate insights across biotech, medtech, digital health, and sustainability. The expanded platform will give founders access to AI-driven tools for competitive landscape analysis, asset benchmarking, and partnership and licensing insights.

These workflows remain largely manual across the industry. By making them faster and more consistent, Sofinnova aims to help companies focus resources on scientific and clinical progress.

As demand for AI and compute continues to grow across life sciences, Sofinnova sees this as a structural shift in how companies are built. This collaboration reflects the firm's long-term strategy to embed AI into both investment decisions and value creation, while lowering barriers for founders.

About Sofia

Sofia is Sofinnova Partners' proprietary AI platform, developed to support investing and company building in life sciences. It brings together tools for scientific and clinical analysis, market mapping and pitch deck analysis into a single system.

Powered by more than 50 years of internal data and continuously enriched through Sofinnova's investment activity, Sofia's connects researchers, institutions, companies, and investors. It is designed to accelerate how opportunities are identified, evaluated, and scaled.

About Sofinnova Partners

Sofinnova Partners is a leading European venture capital firm in life sciences, specializing in healthcare and sustainability. Based in Paris, London and Milan, the firm brings together a team of professionals from all over the world with strong scientific, medical and business expertise. Sofinnova Partners is a hands-on company builder across the entire value chain of life sciences investments, from seed to later-stage.

Founded in 1972, Sofinnova Partners is a deeply established venture capital firm in Europe, with 50 years of experience backing over 500 companies and creating market leaders around the globe. Today, Sofinnova Partners manages over €4 billion in assets. For more information, please visit: sofinnovapartners.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260609982334/en/

Contacts:

Sofinnova Partners

Bommy Lee

Head of Communications

blee@sofinnovapartners.com

+33 (0) 6 47 71 38 11

Media inquiries:

United Kingdom

Optimum Strategic Communications

Eleanor Cooper

sofinnova@optimumcomms.com

+44 (0) 20 4604 4016

France

Strategies&Image (S&I)

Anne Rein

anne.rein@strategiesimage.com

+33 (0) 6 03 35 92 05

Italy

Havas PR Milan

Pierluigi Cavarai

pierluigi.cavaraiext@havaspr.com

+39 (0) 392 77 999 33