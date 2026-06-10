Anglian Water Services Financing Plc - Annual Financial Report
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 10
Anglian Water Services Financing Plc
Date of disclosure: 10 June 2026
Anglian Water Services Financing Plc is today publishing its Annual Report and Financial Statements ( "Annual Report") for the year ended 31 March 2026. To view the Annual Report, please click on the attachment below.
The Annual Report will also shortly be accessible: at www.anglianwater.co.uk.
A copy of the Annual Report will also be submitted to the FCA's National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .
For further information, please contact: Jenny Burke - investors@awg.com
Anglian Water Services Financing Plc LEI: 213800DL377MH46PDY63