Anglian Water Services Financing Plc - Full Year Results

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 10

Publication of Full-Year Results

Date of disclosure: 10 June 2026

The Anglian Water Services Limited full-year financial results for the year ended 31 March 2026 are attached to this announcement. Anglian Water Services Limited is the parent company of Anglian Water Services Financing Plc.

These results can also be accessed online at: www.anglianwater.co.uk

A copy of the financial results has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

For further information, please contact: Jenny Burke investors@AWG.com

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc LEI: 213800DL377MH46PDY63