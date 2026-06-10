The rollout of Europe's hydrogen industry is lagging behind expectations: of the €1.2 billion ($1.39 billion) available in the European Hydrogen Bank's (EHB) second auction, only around €300 million has been committed to actual projects. This has led national hydrogen associations from more than a dozen countries including Spain, France, Italy, Ireland, Finland, Norway, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia to call on the European Commission to reform how funding is allocated and implemented. Paradoxically, the issue is not a lack of interest. Early EHB auctions saw strong ...

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