Mexico Mexico's Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) awarded approximately 6,710 MW of photovoltaic capacity in its first call for projects under mixed development schemes with private partners, as part of a total renewable energy package of 7,411 MW. The results establish solar as the dominant technology in the procurement exercise. The awarded photovoltaic capacity is nearly double the initial requirement of 3,550 MW, while wind power accounted for approximately 700 MW against a target of 2,850 MW. No concentrated solar power (CSP) projects were selected, despite an initial allocation of 100 ...

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