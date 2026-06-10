ODIOT SA: ODIOT S.A announces AlphaValue's maintained Buy recommendation with a target price of EUR 40 per share

ODIOT S.A announces AlphaValue's maintained Buy recommendation with a target price of €40 per share

Paris, June 10, 2026, at 8:30 a.m.

ODIOT S.A. (Euronext Access, FR0014010DV3 - MLODT) informs the market of the publication of an updated financial research report produced by AlphaValue, a pan-European equity research firm specializing in the analysis of listed companies.

Confirmation of the Buy Recommendation

In its report dated June 9, 2026, AlphaValue maintains its Buy recommendation on Odiot shares, with a target price of €40 per share, representing a potential upside of 29.1% compared with the share price at the time of the analysis.

A Unique Competitive Position in Ultra-Luxury Silverware

The report highlights what makes Odiot irreplaceable in the global luxury market. Odiot holds a library of 3,500 unique archives, moulds and matrixes, assets that AlphaValue estimates would cost between €35 to €40 million to recreate from scratch. Following this, real competition in genuine ultra-luxury silverware is identified as scarce at the global level.

Production Capacity: The Key to Unlocking Growth

Odiot's challenge is producing enough to meet demand, which consistently exceeds what the workshop can produce.

Under the leadership of the new management, a full industrial refoundation is underway: the recruitment of additional silversmiths (target 15+), the acquisition of laser welding machines, and the modernization of precious metal processing equipment. A capital raise of €3.8 million underway to accelerate expansion and bring production capacity in line with existing demand.

Solid Financial Forecasts for 2026-2028

From a financial perspective, the report forecasts a sustained acceleration in revenues, from €2.35 million in 2026, €3.85 million in 2027, and €5.75 million in 2028. This growth is expected to be accompanied by a significant improvement in profitability: the company is forecast to return positive operating performance in 2026, with a recurring operating margin above 26%. These projections are underpinned by the progressive clearing of the existing order backlog as production capacity increases. On valuation, AlphaValue's analysis - which focuses on multiple methodologies including discounted future cash flows and an asset-by-asset assessment of the group's holdings - points to value levels well above current share price.

The report highlights the potential value of the group's patrimonial assets, estimated within a range of the €30 to €50 million for a trade buyer.

Odiot is also working towards a move to the Euronext Growth market, which would broaden its investor base and support its long-term financing strategy.

The full research report is available on the Company's website at www.odiotholding.com under the "News" section.

About ODIOT SA

ODIOT SA is one of the oldest and most prestigious French silversmith brands, founded in 1690. A leading figure of the 18th and 19th centuries, it was a supplier to the Royal Families as well as to Emperor Napoleon I. Renowned for its exceptional craftsmanship, the brand creates outstanding silversmith pieces in solid silver and vermeil, perpetuating a tradition of excellence passed down for more than three centuries. ODIOT SA also owns the brands Tétard Frères (1880), Biennais (1791) and Rouge Pullon (1945), further strengthening its positioning in the high-end silversmithing trades and related services. Odiot and Rouge Pullon are distinguished as Company of Living Heritage (Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant) by the French Minister of Economy.

Investor Relations: investors@odiotholding.com

Press Relations: press@odiotholding.com

ODIOT S.A - Euronext Access Ticker: MLODT www.odiotholding.com

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