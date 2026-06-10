Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 10.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Vier Bohrlöcher, vier Treffer - bestätigt sich hier ein neues Uran-System?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.06.2026 09:00 Uhr
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

APsystems Recognized as a Global Grade A PV Inverter Manufacturer by Wood Mackenzie

SHANGHAI and JIAXING, China, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- APsystems was recently recognized as a "Grade A PV Inverter Manufacturer" and ranked among the Global Top 10 for the first half of 2026 by Wood Mackenzie, a world-leading energy research firm. This distinction, awarded in recognition of the company's outstanding technological innovation, sustainable development practices, and overall strength, fully demonstrates its strong market competitiveness and brand influence.

Wood Mackenzie's annual ranking is renowned for its rigorous methodology and independent data, and has become a key reference for investment, design, and procurement decisions in global PV power projects. Based on criteria such as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance, corporate social responsibility (CSR), R&D investment, and capacity utilization, the list highlights financially stable, globally compliant suppliers with proven reliability and low operational risk. APsystems' inclusion in this list underscores its solid overall capabilities and strong resilience in the inverter industry.

As a company listed on the SSE STAR Market, APsystems is committed to its mission: "Drive a zero-carbon future and make smart energy accessible to everyone." Leveraging advanced AI technologies, the company delivers comprehensive distributed energy solutions across microinverter, residential and C&I storage applications. With a strong focus on proprietary R&D and innovation, APsystems holds 231 authorized intellectual property rights, including 102 invention patents. The company has established subsidiaries in key global markets - including the US, Australia, France, the Netherlands, Mexico, Brazil, Singapore, the UK and Japan - building a comprehensive service network that ensures responsive local sales and after-sales support. Backed by strong technical expertise and its worldwide footprint, APsystems has shipped over 7.5GW of MLPE products to more than 160 countries globally.

Being recognized as a Grade A PV inverter manufacturer will further strengthen APsystems' brand influence in the global new energy sector, providing strong validation for its participation in global energy market competition and the expansion of its product portfolio. Looking ahead, APsystems will continue to collaborate with global partners, driven by continuous technological innovation and AI empowerment, to foster a more efficient, intelligent and interconnected energy ecosystem.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2995871/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/apsystems-recognized-as-a-global-grade-a-pv-inverter-manufacturer-by-wood-mackenzie-302795160.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.