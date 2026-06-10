From ESS News Thermal runaway propagation - the cascade in which a failing cell triggers sequential failure across an entire battery module - is now a primary safety hazard in utility-scale lithium-ion battery energy storage systems. Gas jets ejected during runaway events reach core temperatures of 800 C to 1,200 C and ejection velocities exceeding 200 meters per second. Conventional passive insulation materials fail under these conditions: organic foams collapse above 300 C, while inorganic fiber materials disintegrate under high-velocity jet impingement. Researchers at China University of Petroleum-Beijing ...

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