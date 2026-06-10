Draeger Safety UK: Workers sound alarm on major industrial disaster risk as 'near misses' increase, new research finds

Half of workers report rising risk of major industrial disaster

'Near misses' on the rise, driven by worker stress and fatigue

Half of UK workers are too afraid to speak up on safety in the current climate

Six in ten workers say leaders are out of touch with frontline safety risks

Rising drug and alcohol misuse is emerging as a major workplace safety threat

BLYTH, England, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New research published today as part of the annual Dräger Safety & Health at Work Report has outlined a rising risk of a major industrial disaster, with more than half (53%) of respondents suggesting that the risk of such an event in their sector is higher today than it was ten years ago.

The report, which is now in its sixth year and based on independent research commissioned by Draeger Safety UK, part of The Dräger Group, an international leader in the fields of medical and safety technology, also explores the rise of 'near misses' in workplace safety, with half (51%) reporting that such events have increased in the last two years.

When it comes to the reasons behind the concerning findings, global volatility and uncertainty appear at least partly to blame, with almost three-quarters (72%) saying that supply chain disruptions have made it harder to obtain parts, materials, or support, and a further 69% reporting that global uncertainty has increased stress and fatigue, contributing to workplace errors or unsafe behaviours.

Frequent organisational changes or strategy shifts, driven by external volatility, are also making safety harder to manage, according to 61% of those taking part in the research, with global uncertainty increasing operational pressure, making it harder for people to focus on safety-critical tasks.

Respondents also report that staff fatigue, pressure to do more with less, as well as rising stress levels among workers and a reluctance among employees to speak up, are also to blame for the rise in near misses.

Perhaps most concerningly, almost two-thirds (63%) of 'front line' workers say that their employers don't understand just how bad things have become 'on the ground' when it comes to workplace safety.

Matthew Bedford, Managing Director, Draeger Safety UK, said: "Over the past six years, the landscape of workplace health and safety has continued to shift, shaped by the immediate disruption of the pandemic, ongoing financial pressures, global instability, and changing workforce expectations as new generations enter employment.

"The findings of the 2026 report reflect a wider environment of ongoing global uncertainty and volatility, and concerningly, suggest that the 'perfect storm' of factors affecting workplace safety and health, as highlighted in last year's report, may be closer to becoming reality than is comfortable.

"If there is one clear message for health and safety professionals, it is that the warning signs are now unmistakable. It is imperative that organisations listen and act."

Other key findings of The Dräger Safety and Health at Work Report 2026 include:

Psychological safety: Encouragingly, more than three-quarters of respondents (76%) believe that their organisation is making efforts to actively engage and involve staff in health and safety matters. However, this positive picture is tempered by concerns about how able people feel to speak up in reality. More than half of respondents (53%) say that the current economic climate makes them less willing to raise health and safety issues or to challenge leadership decisions. Over half of Gen Z respondents (54%), and 51% overall, believe that individuals who raise health and safety concerns are viewed as troublemakers and are perceived negatively by their employer.

Encouragingly, more than three-quarters of respondents (76%) believe that their organisation is making efforts to actively engage and involve staff in health and safety matters. However, this positive picture is tempered by concerns about how able people feel to speak up in reality.

Trust and the rise of individualism: The research highlights an overwhelming 91% of respondents who say they place the greatest trust in themselves when it comes to their own safety. This is followed by trust in safety technology (84%) and employers (76%). Confidence drops sharply beyond this core circle, with only 25% expressing trust in the Government and just 23% in AI to keep them safe. Although this trend might ordinarily be viewed as positive, reflecting individuals taking greater ownership of their own personal safety, the current climate indicates a different story. With workers facing ever-increasing pressure, alongside higher levels of stress and growing fatigue, this emphasis on individual responsibility risks becoming a dangerous combination, undermining collective vigilance and shared accountability for safety.

The research highlights an overwhelming 91% of respondents who say they place the greatest trust in themselves when it comes to their own safety.

Drug and alcohol misuse: The research suggests that this is a growing and multifaceted safety challenge, and one that demands not only clear policy and proportionate controls, but also generationally sensitive approaches to awareness, engagement and intervention. Younger workers (aged 18-29) were most likely to report noticing an increase in colleagues' use of drugs and alcohol, with 54% identifying this trend, compared with just 22% of respondents in the oldest age group. Overall, there is strong recognition that drugs and alcohol can compromise workplace safety, but this is most pronounced among older workers: 96% of Baby Boomers (over 62) agree that substance misuse has the potential to negatively impact safety, compared with 78% of Gen Z (18-29) respondents.

The research suggests that this is a growing and multifaceted safety challenge, and one that demands not only clear policy and proportionate controls, but also generationally sensitive approaches to awareness, engagement and intervention.

Notes to Editors

Dräger. Technology for Life

Dräger is an international leader in the fields of medical and safety technology. Our products protect, support, and save lives. Founded in 1889, Dräger generated revenues of around € 3,5 billion in 2025. The Dräger Group is currently present in over 190 countries and has more than 16,000 employees worldwide. Please visit http://www.draeger.com for more information.

About the research

This research was conducted across 1000 respondents in UK organisations with 50+ employees during March 2026. The research was commissioned and funded by Drager Safety UK and conducted independently by Insight Avenue UK.

Press Contacts

Gillian Gibbons

gillian@wychwoodcommunications.com





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