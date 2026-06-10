TeamSystem completes its $250 Million AI Investment Plan a year ahead of schedule: further acceleration expected by 2030

AI continues to see strong growth: a 25% increase in customer adoption and a 42% increase in revenue from AI solutions in Q12026 compared to the previous quarter

Tommaso Cohen (CEO): AI integrated into platforms is a great opportunity to ensure the competitiveness of businesses and professionals

MILAN, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamSystem has completed its 2027 plan - announced in 2024 - to invest 250 million in artificial intelligence, a year ahead of schedule.

This was announced by TeamSystem - one of the leading tech and AI companies specializing in the development of digital platforms for business management for companies and professionals - during the Tech Conference 2026, the annual event dedicated to the Group's employees who work on the implementation of research and development projects.

Thanks to the recently completed plan, AI continues to see strong growth, with a 25% increase in customer adoption and a 42% rise in revenue from AI solutions in the Q12026 compared to the previous quarter. TeamSystem has expanded its AI Editions (launching 18 new editions over the past 15 months) and international use cases, which reached 89 by the end of April, with over 19 million interactions in the fourth quarter of 2025 alone.

The Group has announced its intention to further accelerate the pace of investment in R&D and AI between now and 2030.

TeamSystem is developing a suite of integrated, reliable, and secure AI-based solutions designed to leverage data, processes, and expertise to deliver tangible benefits for businesses and professionals.

Building on its strong market position-with revenue reaching a record €1.15 billion in 2025 and a steadily growing customer base (+20% compared to 2024), which now includes over 3.1 million companies and professionals worldwide- TeamSystem has seen a further acceleration of its internationalization strategy, confirming the Group's role as a leading partner for the digital transformation of SMEs and professionals in Italy, Europe, and the Mediterranean region.

"Completing the 2027 plan ahead of schedule and accelerating investments through 2030 sends a clear message: in a transformation driven by AI and innovation, TeamSystem will stand alongside businesses and professionals to make them more competitive," said Tommaso Cohen, CEO of TeamSystem. "We are integrating artificial intelligence into the solutions businesses use every day, because value arises when AI understands the context of daily work. Our deep knowledge of Italian and European business processes and local regulations, built over years with our customers, turns AI into a concrete tool for competitiveness."

TeamSystem is an Italian tech & AI company that develops digital platforms for business and professional competitiveness. The Group supports digital transformation through integrated AI, SaaS and cloud technologies that improve processes, collaboration, and efficiency across the value chain. It operates in Italy and abroad, with €1.15 billion revenue in 2025, +14% year on year, over 6,000 employees, and around 3.1 million customers.

Contacts

barabino.teamsystem@barabino.it

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