Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ official list notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) official list notice 10-Jun-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 10/06/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: INTER-AMERICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK 4.250% Notes due 11/08/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD1,000 Debt and each and integral multiples thereof) debt-like US4581X0FA13 -- securities Issuer Name: Export Finance Australia 4.125% Notes due 10/06/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 Debt and each and multiples of USD1,000 thereafter) (Regulation S) debt-like XS3382707985 -- securities 4.500% Notes due 10/06/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 Debt and each and multiples of USD1,000 thereafter) (Regulation S) debt-like XS3400621085 -- securities 4.500% Notes due 10/06/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 Debt and each and multiples of USD1,000 thereafter) (Rule 144A) debt-like US30220L2D58 -- securities 4.125% Notes due 10/06/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 Debt and each and multiples of USD1,000 thereafter) (Rule 144A) debt-like US30220L2C75 -- securities Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC Conditional Coupon Autocallable Barrier Redemption Notes linked to a Basket of Securitised XS3287796331 -- Indices due 10/06/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives Issuer Name: MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL UK PLC 1.342% Notes due 17/06/2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and JPY100,000,000 each) debt-like XS3402818291 -- securities Issuer Name: BANK OF MONTREAL 3.190% Senior Notes due 10/06/2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and HKD1,000,000 each and integral multiples of HKD1,000,000 in excess thereof) debt-like XS3403785556 -- securities Issuer Name: Places for People Treasury plc Guaranteed Sustainability Floating Rate Notes due 10/06/2031; fully paid; Debt and (Represented by notes to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 debt-like XS3404387790 -- in excess thereof up to and including EUR199,000) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 430818 EQS News ID: 2342614 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2342614&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 10, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)