Chinese PV module maker Aiko has introduced its fourth-generation G4 Infinite Ultra module at SNEC 2026 in Shanghai, extending its all-back-contact (ABC) module platform into the 690 W power class. The company said the new product, also marketed internationally as the Infinite Ultra Series, builds on its previous Infinite ABC module design. Aiko reported a peak module efficiency of 26% and a mass-production output of up to 690 W at 25.6% efficiency. The module is based on Aiko's n-type ABC cell technology, which places all electrical contacts on the rear side, leaving the front surface free of ...

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