DJ Amundi MSCI Em Latin America UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Em Latin America UCITS ETF - USD (C) (ALAG) Amundi MSCI Em Latin America UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jun-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Em Latin America UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 09-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 22.8895 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 27106682 CODE: ALAG ISIN: LU1681045297 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681045297 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ALAG Sequence No.: 430847 EQS News ID: 2342896 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 10, 2026 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)