DJ Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Acc (UHYC) Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jun-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 09-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.8676 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2527570 CODE: UHYC ISIN: LU1435356065 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1435356065 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UHYC Sequence No.: 430852 EQS News ID: 2342906 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 10, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)