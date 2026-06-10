DJ Amundi USD Emerging Markets Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi USD Emerging Markets Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist (LEMB) Amundi USD Emerging Markets Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jun-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi USD Emerging Markets Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 09-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 80.6 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 827055 CODE: LEMB ISIN: LU1686830909 =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1686830909 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEMB Sequence No.: 430874 EQS News ID: 2342950 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 10, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)