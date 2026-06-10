DJ Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRJU) Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jun-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 09-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 6588.3218 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 69781604 CODE: PRJU ISIN: LU1931974775 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931974775 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRJU Sequence No.: 430888 EQS News ID: 2342978 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 10, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)