DJ Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D) (ESDU) Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jun-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 09-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 69.4216 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 649959 CODE: ESDU ISIN: LU2059756598 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2059756598 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ESDU Sequence No.: 430913 EQS News ID: 2343028 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 10, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)