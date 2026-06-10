DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR (C) (EMXG) Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jun-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 09-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 66.1367 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16474913 CODE: EMXG ISIN: LU2345046655 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2345046655 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EMXG Sequence No.: 430918 EQS News ID: 2343038 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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June 10, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)