DJ Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C) (TPHU) Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jun-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C) DEALING DATE: 09-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 200.0964 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 193577 CODE: TPHU ISIN: LU1681037948 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681037948 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TPHU Sequence No.: 430899 EQS News ID: 2343000 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 10, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)