HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ERock, Inc., a recognized leader in reliable, large-scale onsite power solutions ("ERock" or the "Company"), today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 27,906,977 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $21.50 per share. The Company also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,186,046 shares of Class A common stock to cover over-allotments.The shares of Class A common stock are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on June 10, 2026, under the ticker symbol "EROC." The offering is expected to close on June 11, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint lead bookrunning managers for the offering. Barclays and BofA Securities are also acting as joint bookrunning managers. Evercore ISI, Guggenheim Securities, Wolfe | Nomura Alliance and BNP Paribas are acting as bookrunners for the offering.A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the sale of these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 9, 2026. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com.This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.About ERockERock (NYSE: EROC) is enabling energy for a new era. ERock delivers onsite utility-grade power that gets customers up and running quickly, while supporting long-term grid development. ERock's proprietary natural gas generators help critical facilities address grid constraints, interconnection delays, and outage risks while accelerating speed-to-power for new and expanding operations. Trusted by data centers, utilities, manufacturers, healthcare systems and government organizations, ERock engineers for rapid deployment, long-duration reliability, low local emissions, and scalable performance to meet the evolving energy demands of today and tomorrow.ContactsICR, Inc.ERock@icrinc.com

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