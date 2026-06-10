New TVC on ARD and ZDF delivers how quiet discipline drives both elite sport and autonomous lawn care.

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting June 11, ANTHBOT and German goalkeeper Marc ter Stegen launch a new campaign across ARD, ZDF and digital platforms, exploring how consistency builds lasting results.

For elite athletes, the most important work often happens away from public view. Fans remember match-day moments, but rarely the hours of preparation, recovery, and repetition that make them possible.

For Marc ter Stegen, long-term performance is built on discipline, patience, and commitment. As he continues his recovery away from competitive matches, his focus remains on the daily habits that support lasting success.

"Success doesn't come from a single moment," said Marc ter Stegen. "It comes from doing the right things every day, staying committed to the process, and trusting that the work will eventually show in the results."

The same principle applies beyond professional sport. Across industries, lasting performance often depends on systems that operate reliably in the background, delivering results day after day without demanding attention. This philosophy is reflected in ANTHBOT's approach to product development.

ANTHBOT develops intelligent robotic lawn care solutions designed to simplify outdoor maintenance while delivering dependable performance. Operating autonomously, the company's robotic lawn mowers help homeowners maintain healthy, well-kept lawns with minimal intervention, allowing more time to enjoy outdoor living spaces.

Powered by advanced integrated fusion system, ANTHBOT's solutions can navigate complex garden layouts, handle challenging terrain, and maintain stable performance across changing conditions. This focus on reliability has supported the company's continued international expansion.

Whether in professional sport or intelligent technology, excellence is rarely built in the spotlight. More often, it is the result of consistent effort, repeated every day, long before anyone notices. For Marc ter Stegen and ANTHBOT, meaningful results are created by the work no one sees.

About ANTHBOT

ANTHBOT simplifies residential lawn care through AI-powered automation and advanced navigation. Operating in over 30 countries, the brand is a top-selling robotic lawn mower brand on Amazon Germany and a trusted partner to premier European retailers including BAUHAUS, Boulanger, Elkjøp, Salling Group, and Landi. For more information, visit anthbot.com.

Media Kit (TVC, KV Images and Press Materials): https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1sEy5XyNu3ku1Pg2wGSMNOwmlP1ldUpXN?usp=drive_link

Media Contact: pr@anthbot.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2996518/image1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2996516/image2.jpg

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2996517/260609____tvc_________50s_EN.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2945162/ANTHBOT_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-work-no-one-sees-marc-ter-stegen-and-anthbot-highlight-consistency-behind-performance-ahead-of-new-tv-campaign-302796465.html