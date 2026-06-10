DJ Amundi Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF Acc (MWOT) Amundi Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jun-2026 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 09-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 613.1912 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1036990 CODE: MWOT ISIN: IE0005E8B9S4 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE0005E8B9S4 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MWOT Sequence No.: 430941 EQS News ID: 2343094 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2343094&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 10, 2026 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)