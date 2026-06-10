DJ Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF Dist (U127) Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jun-2026 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 09-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 75.2878 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 77175911 CODE: U127 ISIN: LU2573966905 =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU2573966905 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U127 Sequence No.: 430985 EQS News ID: 2343184 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 10, 2026 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)