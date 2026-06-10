DJ Amundi Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF Dist (DJEU) Amundi Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jun-2026 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 09-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 445.7411 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 790333 CODE: DJEU ISIN: FR0007056841 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0007056841 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DJEU Sequence No.: 430991 EQS News ID: 2343196 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2343196&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 10, 2026 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)