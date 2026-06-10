DJ Amundi Core MSCI Europe UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI Europe UCITS ETF Dist (CE2D) Amundi Core MSCI Europe UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jun-2026 / 09:18 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI Europe UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 09-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 79.2572 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5598759 CODE: CE2D ISIN: LU1737652310 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1737652310 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CE2D Sequence No.: 430986 EQS News ID: 2343186 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 10, 2026 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)