DJ Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF Acc (EPRA) Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jun-2026 / 09:18 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 09-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 70.11 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5131964 CODE: EPRA ISIN: LU1437018838 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437018838 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EPRA Sequence No.: 430964 EQS News ID: 2343142 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 10, 2026 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)