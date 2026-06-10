DJ Amundi Prime Europe UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Europe UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIE) Amundi Prime Europe UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jun-2026 / 09:19 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Europe UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 09-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 35.3072 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6764395 CODE: PRIE ISIN: LU1931974262 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931974262 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIE Sequence No.: 430936 EQS News ID: 2343084 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 10, 2026 03:19 ET (07:19 GMT)