The new solution uses Motive's accurate AI to deliver high-impact, personalised video feedback at scale, dynamically tailoring each script to the driver's needs

UK organisations with fleets can reduce coaching workloads by up to 100% while improving safety and performance with fast, consistent guidance for every driver

Motive, the AI platform for physical operations, today announced AI Coach, an AI-powered avatar designed to automatically deliver personalised, high-quality feedback to UK drivers at scale using AI-generated coaching videos. Managers can choose from preset avatars or custom avatars that replicate their face and voice using AI to bring a familiar presence to every coaching video.

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AI Coach delivers automatic, personalised AI-generated coaching videos each week through the Motive Dashboard and Driver App.

Driver coaching is critical but hard to scale. This is especially the case in the UK, where rising insurance costs, Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency scrutiny and ongoing Driver Certificate of Professional Competence requirements add pressure. Safety managers often oversee hundreds or thousands of drivers, and yet some managers spend less than one-third of their time on actual people management, including coaching sessions. Even when coaching does occur, consistency and accuracy are difficult to maintain, and without timely, personalised feedback, unsafe behaviour repeats.

'Gaps in driver coaching put organisations at risk of preventable incidents,' said Nyanya Joof, Regional VP of UK Markets at Motive. 'But driver coaching only works if it is accurate and trusted by drivers. AI Coach uses high-precision AI to automatically send personalised coaching videos, which can greatly reduce manager workload while improving safety and driver engagement.'

'Previously, we spent several hours reviewing incidents and doing one-on-one coaching long after the fact,' said Adam Fox, Operations Manager at Beeline. 'With Motive's AI Coach, automatic personalised coaching comes from a familiar face and helps us provide feedback at a scale we didn't think was possible. Always reliable and accurate, AI Coach helps us keep our drivers safe and reduce our incident rate.'

First-of-its-Kind Custom AI Avatars Can Dramatically Cut Coaching Feedback Time

AI Coach delivers automatic, personalised AI-generated coaching videos each week through the Motive Dashboard and Driver App. Coaching videos deliver positive reinforcement to recognise where the driver did well, as well as actionable feedback to support continuous improvement in driver safety and performance.

With AI Coach, UK customers can:

Deliver Customisable AI-Generated Coaching: Choose from a number of pre-generated avatars or record a custom avatar to provide personalised video messages that increase engagement and retention.

Choose from a number of pre-generated avatars or record a custom avatar to provide personalised video messages that increase engagement and retention. Provide High-Impact Feedback: Provide drivers with personalised feedback in a fraction of the time, helping reduce risk and reinforce safe behaviours sooner. Automated text messages and push notifications also remind drivers to watch their weekly feedback recaps, reducing manual follow-ups.

Provide drivers with personalised feedback in a fraction of the time, helping reduce risk and reinforce safe behaviours sooner. Automated text messages and push notifications also remind drivers to watch their weekly feedback recaps, reducing manual follow-ups. Scale Coaching Across the Fleet: Deliver high-quality, consistent coaching to every individual driver, group of drivers or company-wide without adding headcount.

Deliver high-quality, consistent coaching to every individual driver, group of drivers or company-wide without adding headcount. Count on Reliable Footage for Effective Coaching: Motive's AI detects unsafe driving behaviours with up to 99% accuracy, giving managers reliable, actionable insights they can trust to coach effectively.

AI Coach is designed to automatically select the safety events that are the most severe and have the highest impact on a driver's score to give drivers context on what they can do to improve and why it matters. It's embedded within Motive Workforce Management, the company's centralised AI-powered platform that digitises and automates critical workforce processes. Workforce Management unites managers, people, documents and timesheets in one place, eliminating silos and providing a complete workforce view. With Workforce Management, teams can reduce manual tasks, integrate training, uncover risks faster, streamline compliance and manage driver qualifications. It will soon provide coaching on fuel, spend and more.

To learn more, visit Motive Driver Safety and read the AI Coach blog post.

About Motive

Motive empowers the people who run physical operations with tools to make their work safer, more productive and more profitable. For the first time, safety, operations and finance teams can manage their workers, vehicles, equipment and fleet-related spend in a single system. Motive serves nearly 100,000 customers from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises, such as Halliburton, KONE, Komatsu, NBC Universal and Maersk, across a wide range of industries including transportation and logistics, construction, energy, field service, manufacturing, agriculture, food and beverage, retail, waste services and the public sector.

Visit gomotive.com to learn more.

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