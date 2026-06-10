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PR Newswire
10.06.2026 10:06 Uhr
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Laminazione Sottile Group: LAMINAZIONE SOTTILE APPOINTS FABIO MARIA SGRAZZUTTI AS GROUP EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

NAPLES, Italy, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Laminazione Sottile Group, the Italian-based company specialized in aluminum processing and founded by Augusto Moschini in 1923, has appointed Fabio Maria Sgrazzutti as Group Executive Director.

The decision, communicated directly to employees by Massimo, Luca, and Pietro Moschini, reflects the family's recognition that an organization of growing international scale requires a stronger executive structure, one capable of ensuring faster decision-making and disciplined execution in an increasingly competitive environment.

Strategic direction, development priorities, and long-term vision will remain under the responsibility of the Moschini family and the corporate governing bodies. The Group Executive Director will be responsible for translating that direction into managerial action, operational coordination, and organizational development.

Sgrazzutti will lead the Group's agenda around five priorities agreed with the ownership: accelerating process transformation and digitalization; strengthening operational efficiency and international competitiveness; building the organizational capacity to support future growth; consolidating a management model grounded in clear accountability, meritocracy, and customer focus; and embedding the values that have guided the Group across its 103-year history as a foundation shared by the entire leadership team.

With this appointment, the Moschini family reaffirms its commitment to preserving the Group's industrial identity while equipping it with the executive and organizational tools demanded by today's competitive landscape, at a moment that also marks the entry of the fourth generation into the business.

Profile

Fabio Maria Sgrazzutti has been with Laminazione Sottile since 2020 as Group Chief Financial Officer, with responsibilities that progressively expanded from finance and controlling to corporate governance, organizational coordination, and support for major industrial transformation initiatives.

Prior to joining the Group, he gained extensive international experience in complex industrial environments, serving as CFO and management team member at several companies within the Siemens Group and at Primetals Technologies (a Mitsubishi Group company), with responsibilities spanning supply chain, IT, project management, and corporate transactions.

He holds a degree in Economics from Bocconi University and an Executive MBA from Politecnico di Milano.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/laminazione-sottile-appoints-fabio-maria-sgrazzutti-as-group-executive-director-302795584.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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