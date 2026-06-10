DJ Amundi Core MSCI EMU UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI EMU UCITS ETF Dist (MFEX) Amundi Core MSCI EMU UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jun-2026 / 09:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI EMU UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 09-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 80.2696 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8243195 CODE: MFEX ISIN: LU1646360971 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1646360971 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MFEX Sequence No.: 431020 EQS News ID: 2343262 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 10, 2026 03:40 ET (07:40 GMT)