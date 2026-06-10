KBRA releases its Day 1 recap of the Global ABS 2026 conference, held from 9-11 June.

Global ABS 2026 opened in Barcelona with record attendance, as the conference's 30th anniversary edition attracted more than 5,570 on-site attendees, surpassing last year's high-water mark. Participation was broad, with representation from issuers, investors, and attendees from more than 55 countries. The first day underscored the breadth of Europe's securitisation agenda, beginning with discussions on the global economic outlook, structured finance market conditions, European competitiveness, and securitisation regulation. Afternoon panels then transitioned to sector- and product-specific themes, including equity release, renewable energy, collateralised loan obligations, significant risk transfer, project and infrastructure finance, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

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About KBRA

KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the U.S., EU, and the UK. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan, and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Doc ID: 1015377

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Rahat Virji Allana, Associate Director

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Christopher Noonan, Associate Director

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