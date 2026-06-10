Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 10.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Vier Bohrlöcher, vier Treffer - bestätigt sich hier ein neues Uran-System?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.06.2026 10:30 Uhr
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Regent Hong Kong Named Among First-Ever Winners of Condé Nast Traveler's Triple Crown Award

A variety of high-resolution images: https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjAqESF

HONG KONG, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Regent Hong Kong is among the inaugural winners of Condé Nast Traveler's Triple Crown Award, a rare distinction recognizing a select group of hotels whose excellence has endured across time.

Launched across the U.S. and U.K., the Triple Crown accolade draws on three decades of editorial authority and is reserved for properties that have achieved all three of Condé Nast Traveler's most respected honours: the Hot List, the Gold List, and the Readers' Choice Awards. Together, these recognitions reflect a balance of editorial perspective and the voice of global travellers, affirming a standard of excellence sustained over time.

"We are deeply honoured to receive the Condé Nast Traveler Triple Crown Award," said Michel Chertouh, Managing Director of Regent Hong Kong. "This recognition reflects both our heritage and our continued pursuit of thoughtful, intuitive hospitality. At Regent Hong Kong, each stay unfolds with a sense of quiet intention - shaped by design, craftsmanship, and a deep respect for place. We remain committed to creating meaningful connections between our guests, the city, and the enduring beauty of Victoria Harbour."

Set along the edge of Victoria Harbour, Regent Hong Kong offers a refined sanctuary where contemporary design meets timeless elegance. Reimagined by Chi Wing Lo, the hotel is composed with a sense of balance and restraint, where expansive harbour views meet intimate, carefully considered spaces.

At the heart of the experience is a deeply personal approach to service. Each stay is gently shaped around the guest - from curated dining and cultural moments to quiet time by the water's edge - creating a rhythm that feels both effortless and distinctly one's own.

Room reservations are available via our hotel's website https://hongkong.regenthotels.com/ or via the IHG One Rewards App and WeChat Mini-programme. For more information or to make reservations, please contact us at +852 2313 2333 or email reservations.regenthk@ihg.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/regent-hong-kong-named-among-first-ever-winners-of-conde-nast-travelers-triple-crown-award-302796497.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.