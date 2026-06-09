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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.06.2026 22:54 Uhr
81 Leser
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HyOrc Corporation Retains Stonegate Capital Partners to Lead Investor Outreach and Support Nasdaq Uplisting Strategy

HOUSTON, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HyOrc Corporation (OTCQB: HYOR) today announced it has retained Stonegate Capital Partners ("Stonegate") to lead its investor relations program, expand institutional research coverage, and provide strategic capital markets advisory services.

Under the terms of the agreement, Stonegate will support HyOrc's investor outreach and market positioning as the Company executes its long-term corporate strategy, which includes a targeted uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market. Stonegate's mandate focuses on broadening the Company's institutional shareholder base by effectively communicating HyOrc's commercialization progress to investment managers, family offices, and industry analysts.

The engagement follows a series of recent operational milestones for the Company. These include securing independent technical validation and verification from Bureau Veritas and advancing its European infrastructure initiatives, specifically the deployment of the proprietary HyOrc gasifier designed to process refuse-derived fuel (RDF) into green methanol.

"As we transition toward the active industrial deployment of our RDF-to-methanol, distributed power, and transportation initiatives, expanding our engagement with institutional investors is a critical priority," stated Reginald Fubara, Chief Executive Officer of HyOrc. "Partnering with Stonegate provides us with the targeted outreach and research coverage necessary to strengthen our capital markets presence as we actively work toward our Nasdaq uplisting objectives."

Scott Griffith, Chief Executive Officer of Stonegate Capital Partners, commented, "We look forward to partnering with HyOrc's management team. Our objective is to assist the Company in communicating its commercialization progress, underlying business strategy, and the impact of its infrastructure solutions to the investment community."

About HyOrc Corporation
HyOrc Corporation (OTCQB: HYOR) develops and commercializes patented hydrogen-capable combustion and waste-to-fuel systems for the shipping, rail, and off-grid power sectors.

Website: www.hyorc.com Press Contact: comms@hyorc.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements under Sections 27A and 21E of the Securities Acts of 1933 and 1934. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Factors are described in Company filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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