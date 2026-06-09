TerrAscend Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (TSX: TSND) (OTCQX: TSNDF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced the results of its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 9, 2026 (the "Meeting"). Common shareholders at the Meeting affirmatively approved the following resolutions:

The re-election of Mr. Craig Collard, Ms. Kara DioGuardi, Ms. Ira Duarte, Mr. Ed Schutter and Mr. Jason Wild as directors of the Company for the ensuing year, the voting results of which are as follows;

Director: Number of Shares For: Withheld: Craig Collard 146,813,537 (99.74%) 378,695 (0.26%) Kara DioGuardi 142,410,423 (96.75%) 4,781,809 (3.25%) Ira Duarte 146,740,278 (99.69%) 451,954 (0.31%) Ed Schutter 146,789,873 (99.73%) 402,359 (0.27%) Jason Wild 146,763,699 (99.71%) 428,533 (0.29%)

The ratification of the re-appointment of MNP LLP as the auditor and independent registered public accounting firm of the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026 and the authorization of the board of directors of the Company to fix their remuneration;

Number of Shares For: Withheld: 195,355,441 (99.78%) 434,588 (0.22%)

The approval of all unallocated stock options issuable under the Company's stock option plan, as more particularly described in the Company's Management Information Circular and Proxy Statement dated April 16, 2026; and

Number of Shares For: Against: 145,741,365 (99.01%) 1,450,867 (0.99%)

The approval of all unallocated share units issuable under the Company's share unit plan, as more particularly described in the Company's Management Information Circular and Proxy Statement dated April 16, 2026.

Number of Shares For: Against: 145,756,998 (99.02%) 1,435,234 (0.98%)

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading TSX-listed cannabis company with interests across the North American cannabis sector, including operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Ohio, and California through TerrAscend Growth Corp. and retail operations in Canada. TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium and other dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns or licenses several synergistic businesses and brands including The Apothecarium, Cookies, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Legend, State Flower, Wana, and Valhalla Confections. For more information visit www.terrascend.com

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States

Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States under federal law in the United States. On April 23, 2026, the U.S. Department of Justice issued a final rule rescheduling marijuana contained in FDA-approved drug products and marijuana subject to a state medical marijuana license from Schedule I to Schedule III of the Controlled Substances Act ("CSA"). However, any form of marijuana other than in an FDA-approved drug product or marijuana subject to a state medical marijuana license remains a Schedule I controlled substance under the CSA, and those who handle such material remain subject to the regulatory controls and administrative, civil, and criminal sanctions applicable to Schedule I controlled substances. In addition, a hearing is scheduled to commence on June 29, 2026, to consider broader rescheduling of all marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III of the CSA, but no final action has been taken with respect to that broader rescheduling proposal, and there can be no assurance as to its timing or outcome. Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable U.S. federal money laundering legislation.

Moreover, while the approach to enforcement of such laws by the federal government in the United States has trended toward non-enforcement against individuals and businesses that comply with medical or adult-use cannabis programs in states where such programs are legal, strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve TerrAscend of liability under U.S. federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding which may be brought against TerrAscend. The enforcement of federal laws in the United States is a significant risk to the business of TerrAscend and any proceedings brought against TerrAscend thereunder may adversely affect TerrAscend's operations and financial performance.

For more information regarding TerrAscend:

Ziad Ghanem

Chief Executive Officer

IR@terrascend.com

689-345-4114