ARCpoint Inc.: Arcpoint Announces Appointment Of Peter Kendall As Interim Chief Executive Officer

GREENVILLE, South Carolina, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARCpoint Inc. (TSXV: ARC) (the "Company" or "ARCpoint") announces that its Board of Directors has appointed Peter Kendall as Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective June 9, 2026. Mr. Kendall's appointment remains subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV" or the "Exchange"), including acceptance of the Exchange's required Personal Information Form and completion of customary Exchange review and verification procedures.

In connection with Mr. Kendall's appointment, John Constantine has stepped down as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and will transition to a role focused on supporting the Company's sales, marketing and commercial development efforts, including the commercial development of the MyARCpointLabs ("MAPL") technology platform. Mr. Constantine will continue to serve as a director of the Company. The Company's Board members remain Zelong "Roger" He, David Keys, John Constantine and Adam Ho.

Mr. Kendall's initial engagement is for a term of 90 days. During this period, Mr. Kendall will work with the Board and management to assess the Company's business model, MAPL technology platform, commercial relationships, assets and strategic direction, and to provide recommendations to the Board on the best commercial and financial path forward for the Company and its stakeholders.

"Peter brings healthcare commercialization, strategic partnership and public-company experience that is well aligned with ARCpoint's current priorities," said Adam Ho, Chief Financial Officer and a director of ARCpoint. "Our objective for this next phase is to assess how the Company's MAPL platform, commercial relationships and other assets can be used most effectively, both commercially and financially."

"My mandate over the initial term is to provide the Board with a fresh, fact-based assessment of the Company's options and a clear recommendation on the commercial path forward," said Mr. Kendall. "I will focus on the corporate, financial and strategic side while the team demonstrates MAPL's commercial potential, so that any decision the Board makes is grounded in what the business is today and where it can realistically go."

About Peter Kendall

Peter Kendall has more than twenty years of healthcare commercialization experience. His prior roles include President and Chief Commercialization Officer of AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE: AIML), Chief Executive Officer of Yurek Pharmacy Group, and National Director at Medisys Health Group, subsequently acquired by TELUS Health.

Terms of the Engagement

Under the Interim CEO Agreement, Mr. Kendall will provide services through Driftwood Family Holdings Inc. ("Driftwood"), a corporation incorporated under the laws of Ontario, Canada that is wholly-owned and controlled by Mr. Kendall.

In connection with the engagement, the Company has agreed to grant 4,000,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to Mr. Kendall, or at his direction and to the extent permitted under the Company's omnibus security-based compensation plan and the rules of the Exchange, to Driftwood, with each RSU entitling the holder to receive one Class A Subordinate Voting Share of the Company upon vesting. The RSUs are scheduled to vest on the date that is 12 months following the effective date of the appointment.

The Company and Driftwood intend to discuss in good faith a possible continuing engagement beyond the initial 90-day term, on terms to be mutually agreed. Neither party is obligated to enter into any continuing engagement.

If no continuing engagement is entered into following the initial term, a one-time non-continuance fee may become payable at Mr. Kendall's election and subject to availability under the Company's omnibus security-based compensation plan, acceptance by the Exchange and applicable requirements, of either a cash payment of C$20,000 or up to 2,000,000 RSUs. Any such fee would be payable to Mr. Kendall, or at his direction and to the extent permitted under the plan and the rules of the Exchange, to Driftwood. In the instance that Mr. Kendall is the party that elects not to pursue a further engagement, the Non-Continuance Fee would not be payable.

The RSUs and any non-continuance RSUs are to be granted under the Company's omnibus security-based compensation plan and are subject to acceptance by the TSXV, available capacity under the plan, applicable participant limits and other requirements of TSXV Policy 4.4, applicable securities laws and, if required, disinterested shareholder approval.

About ARCpoint Inc.

ARCpoint is a healthcare technology company that owns and develops MAPL, a multi-tenant software platform for clinical lab ordering, scheduling and results delivery used by laboratories, collection sites and other healthcare service providers in the United States. ARCpoint's Class A Subordinate Voting Shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ARC".

For more information, please contact:

ARCpoint Inc.

Adam Ho, Chief Financial Officer and Director

Phone: (604) 329-1009

E-mail: adamantcommunications@gmail.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance and reflects the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements regarding the acceptance of Mr. Kendall's appointment by the TSXV, including acceptance of the required Personal Information Form and completion of customary Exchange review and verification procedures; the scope and outcome of Mr. Kendall's initial 90-day mandate; the Company's review of its business model, technology platform, commercial relationships, assets and strategic direction; the continued advancement of MAPL; the evaluation of other opportunities to create or realize value from the Company's assets and relationships; the potential for a continuing engagement with Driftwood or Mr. Kendall beyond the initial term; Mr. Constantine's continuing role with the Company; and the grant, vesting and settlement of the RSUs and any non-continuance RSUs or cash non-continuance fee.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management considers reasonable as of the date of this news release, including, without limitation, that the Company will receive any required TSXV acceptance in respect of Mr. Kendall's appointment and the related security-based compensation; that customary Exchange review and verification procedures will be completed on a timely basis; that Mr. Kendall will complete the initial 90-day mandate substantially as contemplated; that the Company will be able to continue advancing MAPL while evaluating other value-creation opportunities; that the Company's assets, technology platform and commercial relationships may support one or more commercially viable paths forward; that the Company and Driftwood will discuss in good faith a potential continuing engagement; and that the arrangements with Mr. Kendall, Driftwood and Mr. Constantine will proceed substantially as expected.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, that TSXV acceptance may not be obtained or may be subject to conditions; that customary Exchange review and verification procedures may not be completed on the timeline expected or at all; that the RSUs or any non-continuance RSUs may not be granted, vest or settle as contemplated; that any required shareholder approval may not be obtained; that no continuing engagement with Driftwood or Mr. Kendall may be agreed; that the Company's review of its business model, assets and strategic direction may not identify a commercially viable path forward on the timeline expected or at all; that MAPL may not achieve the commercial traction expected by management; that the Company may determine that one or more alternatives under review is not feasible, economic or available on acceptable terms; that the Company may not be able to realize value from its assets or commercial relationships; that the Company's financial condition, financing needs or available resources may affect its ability to execute its plans; and that the arrangements with Mr. Kendall, Driftwood or Mr. Constantine may change.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results, performance or developments not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.