From ESS News General Motors (GM) is partnering with US BESS manufacturer Peak Energy to develop and deploy grid-scale battery storage based on sodium-ion chemistry. The US auto manufacturer also plans to begin production of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries within a month. In its announcement, GM said sodium-ion will be "a defining chemistry for grid-scale energy storage systems" in the years ahead and the company is going to develop the technology at its battery R&D center in Warren, Michigan. While it invests in new sodium-ion technology, the auto maker will progress its joint venture ...

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