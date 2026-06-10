Carestream Healthcare International: Carestream Launches NEW Lux HD 35 and Lux HD 43 Detectors for Medical Imaging

SHANGHAI, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carestream announces the availability of its new generation of Cesium Iodide (CsI), glass-free X-ray Detector in markets all over the world, the Carestream Lux HD 35 and Lux HD 43 Detectors.

The Lux HD 35 and Lux HD 43 Detectors offer a 100um pixel pitch that provides a higher resolution for improved image details and allows for image magnification for better visibility of small objects and microstructures.

The Lux HD 35 and Lux HD 43 Detectors are designed with light weight, ergonomic features that allow for easier handling and positioning for the radiographers and a more comfortable exam for the patient. This new generation of Carestream detectors is designed with improved ruggedness and IP rating. These detectors are featured with new technology DEC for wireless mode, which makes the dose control to be more efficient and extend the AEC feature to benefit out of bucky exams and mobile applications too.

The Lux HD 35 and Lux HD 43 Detectors are available for DRX-Evolution Plus, DRX-Revolution Plus, DRX-Compass, DRX-RISE, DRX-1 System and DRX-Transportable System / Lite. The detector also features X-Factor allowing the detector to be shared with any DRX equipment within a facility. The Lux HD 35 and Lux HD 43 detectors will operate along with Carestream's state-of-the-art ImageView Software platform powered by Eclipse with AI.

A Lux HD 2530 based on this same platform will be launched in 2nd half of 2026.

About Carestream Healthcare International

Carestream is a worldwide provider of medical imaging systems and X-ray imaging systems for non-destructive testing for a wide range of industrial, medical, electronic and other applications-all backed by a global service and support network. For more information about the company's broad portfolio of products, solutions and services, please contact your Carestream representative or visit www.carestreamhealthcare.com.

CARESTREAM is a trademark of Carestream Healthcare International.

Carestream Healthcare International

Website: www.carestreamhealthcare.com

Email: contact@carestreamhealthcare.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/carestream-healthcare-international/

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2996166/Lux_HD_Detector_Video.mp4

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