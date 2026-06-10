Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 10.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Vier Bohrlöcher, vier Treffer - bestätigt sich hier ein neues Uran-System?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.06.2026 10:36 Uhr
158 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Carestream Healthcare International: Carestream Launches NEW Lux HD 35 and Lux HD 43 Detectors for Medical Imaging

SHANGHAI, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carestream announces the availability of its new generation of Cesium Iodide (CsI), glass-free X-ray Detector in markets all over the world, the Carestream Lux HD 35 and Lux HD 43 Detectors.

The Lux HD 35 and Lux HD 43 Detectors offer a 100um pixel pitch that provides a higher resolution for improved image details and allows for image magnification for better visibility of small objects and microstructures.

The Lux HD 35 and Lux HD 43 Detectors are designed with light weight, ergonomic features that allow for easier handling and positioning for the radiographers and a more comfortable exam for the patient. This new generation of Carestream detectors is designed with improved ruggedness and IP rating. These detectors are featured with new technology DEC for wireless mode, which makes the dose control to be more efficient and extend the AEC feature to benefit out of bucky exams and mobile applications too.

The Lux HD 35 and Lux HD 43 Detectors are available for DRX-Evolution Plus, DRX-Revolution Plus, DRX-Compass, DRX-RISE, DRX-1 System and DRX-Transportable System / Lite. The detector also features X-Factor allowing the detector to be shared with any DRX equipment within a facility. The Lux HD 35 and Lux HD 43 detectors will operate along with Carestream's state-of-the-art ImageView Software platform powered by Eclipse with AI.

A Lux HD 2530 based on this same platform will be launched in 2nd half of 2026.

About Carestream Healthcare International

Carestream is a worldwide provider of medical imaging systems and X-ray imaging systems for non-destructive testing for a wide range of industrial, medical, electronic and other applications-all backed by a global service and support network. For more information about the company's broad portfolio of products, solutions and services, please contact your Carestream representative or visit www.carestreamhealthcare.com.

CARESTREAM is a trademark of Carestream Healthcare International.

Carestream Healthcare International
Website: www.carestreamhealthcare.com
Email: contact@carestreamhealthcare.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/carestream-healthcare-international/

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2996166/Lux_HD_Detector_Video.mp4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/carestream-launches-new-lux-hd-35-and-lux-hd-43-detectors-for-medical-imaging-302794870.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.