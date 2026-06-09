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WKN: A429H5 | ISIN: US14427M2061 | Ticker-Symbol: ZZF0
Lang & Schwarz
10.06.26 | 07:00
5,360 Euro
-100,00 % -5,360
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CARPARTS.COM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARPARTS.COM INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,3605,36007:00
0,0000,00007:31
PR Newswire
09.06.2026 22:01 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CarParts.com, Inc.: CarParts.com Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Requirement

LONG BEACH, Calif., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) today announced that on June 9, 2026, the Company received a letter (the "Compliance Letter") from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") informing the Company that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). As a result, the matter has been closed.

Nasdaq has since determined that, for the last 10 consecutive business days, from May 26, 2026 to June 8, 2026, the closing bid price of the Company's shares has been at $1.00 per share or greater. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). With Nasdaq's confirmation of compliance, the Company remains listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "PRTS".

About CarParts.com, Inc.
CarParts.com, Inc. is a technology-led?ecommerce company offering over 1.5 million quality automotive parts and accessories. Operating for over 30 years, the Company serves over 2.5 million unique customers annually through its website and mobile app, backed by a nationwide, company-operated distribution network providing 2-day delivery to approximately 95% of the continental United States. The company operates CarParts.com and a portfolio of brands including JC Whitney®, Kool-Vue, Evan Fischer, Garage-Pro, and CarParts Wholesale. For more information, visit CarParts.com.

CarParts.com?is?headquartered?in Long Beach, California.

Investor Relations:
 [email protected]

SOURCE CarParts.com, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.