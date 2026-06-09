Chase Corporation Acquires Sheldahl from Flex Ltd.

Expands Aerospace and Electronics Engineered Materials Capabilities

WESTWOOD, Mass. and NORTHFIELD, Minn., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chase Corporation ("Chase"), a leading global provider of engineered materials for high-reliability applications, today announced it has acquired Sheldahl from Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX). Sheldahl designs and manufactures specialized coated films, laminates, and flexible circuit technologies for aerospace, automotive, industrial, and medical markets.

For more than 70 years, Sheldahl has developed advanced materials and manufacturing processes for high-performance applications, including thin-film technologies used in major commercial and defense space programs.

"Sheldahl is a strong strategic fit for Chase and represents a highly attractive growth investment that expands our capabilities in specialized, highly-engineered thin-film solutions for specification-driven, mission-critical applications," said Eric Conley, Chief Executive Officer of Chase Corporation. "Sheldahl has built an impressive business with differentiated manufacturing expertise, decades of heritage supporting landmark space missions from Apollo 11 to the James Webb Space Telescope, and strong relationships with leading OEM customers. We look forward to building on those strengths and supporting the company's continued growth."

Sheldahl employees will join Chase's broad-based ownership program, which provides employees with the opportunity to participate in the benefits of equity ownership.

The transaction closed upon signing. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Chase. Guggenheim Securities, LLC served as financial advisor, and Fredrikson & Byron, P.A. served as legal advisor to Flex.

About Chase Corporation

Founded in 1946, Chase Corporation is a global leader in the development and manufacture of engineered materials for high-reliability applications. Its products deliver enhanced performance and durability in demanding environments, serving customers in the industrial, infrastructure, and electronics sectors.

For more information, visit www.chasecorp.com.

About Sheldahl

Sheldahl specializes in the design and manufacture of highly-engineered materials and manufacturing processes for high-performance applications. With over 70 years of innovation and a vertically integrated manufacturing footprint, Sheldahl serves customers across North America and globally in the space, automotive, industrial, and medical sectors.

For more information, visit www.sheldahl.com.

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SOURCE CHASE CORPORATION