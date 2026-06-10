Mum vs Son: Football Fan Fanatics Podcast Launches Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026

LONDON, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Football Fan Fanatics is a brand-new weekly podcast dedicated to unpacking the beautiful game, launching 9 June 2026.

Hosted by 20-year-old sports presenter James Palin and his mum, broadcaster and journalist Nadine Dereza, the show delivers unfiltered football conversation, bringing you the best and worst of the beautiful game. At the heart of the podcast is a unique mother-son dynamic that sets up a natural, compelling debate: James brings a fresh, modern perspective, viewing the sport through a content-rich, generational lens, while Nadine offers a more experienced, grounded viewpoint honed across years of watching and living football. Designed for die-hard supporters and casual fans alike, Football Fan Fanatics covers the highs, the lows and the glorious chaos of football.

"Fans today are smarter than ever; they don't want recycled scorelines and basic match reports. With Football Fan Fanatics, we're inviting listeners into the stories shaping the season: the Premier League, the lower leagues, the Champions League and the moments that matter globally" said James Palin, Co-Host.

"It's the mother-son football podcast you never knew you needed. We want to bridge the gap between fans and the game and build a community of football lovers worldwide" said Nadine Dereza, Co-Host.

The debut episode tackles the EFL Championship's Spygate saga and previews the FIFA World Cup 2026. Football Fan Fanatics is free to stream on all major podcast platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music, with a fully visualised version also available on YouTube.

Listen to the first episode: https://rss.com/podcasts/football-fan-fanatics

View Football Fan Fanatics on Apple Podcasts page to subscribe: https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/football-fan-fanatics/id1896894736

Watch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FootballFanFanatics

About Football Fan Fanatics Podcast:

Football Fan Fanatics is an independent football media brand founded in 2026 by James Palin and Nadine Dereza, dedicated to authentic, fan-led sports storytelling.

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